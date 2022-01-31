Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TTBXF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $3.13 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

