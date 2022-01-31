Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 66,090 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $35.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.