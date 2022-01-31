Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 66,090 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $35.62.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
