Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,602 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 532,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 115,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 395,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.57 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

