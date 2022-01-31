Trian Fund Management L.P. Has $1.77 Billion Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Trian Fund Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,728,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,442 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises approximately 22.1% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Ferguson worth $1,773,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

