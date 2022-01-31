Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217,966 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

