Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

