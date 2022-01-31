Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.