Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.05 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $56.44 million and $5.05 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

