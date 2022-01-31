TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Price Target Raised to GBX 375

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. reissued a buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $2.96 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $214.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

