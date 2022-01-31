TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $604.15 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $537.84 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.61. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

