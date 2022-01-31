Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 3,283 put options.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.43 on Monday, reaching $413.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,512. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.40 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.86.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.