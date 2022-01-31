Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 3,283 put options.
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.43 on Monday, reaching $413.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,512. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.40 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.