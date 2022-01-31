Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 3,283 put options.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.43 on Monday, reaching $413.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,512. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.40 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

