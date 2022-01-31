Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.50 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.11.

TIH stock traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$107.14. 67,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$86.38 and a 1-year high of C$115.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.12. The company has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.4899996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

