Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

