Thunder Token (TT) Market Capitalization Tops $68.43 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.43 million and $6.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00273314 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

