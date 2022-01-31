Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,492 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

TRI opened at $104.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

