Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.87 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.