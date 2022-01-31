Thomas P. Hill, Jr. Sells 988 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPK opened at $134.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

