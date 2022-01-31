Thomas P. Hill, Jr. Sells 988 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CPK opened at $134.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
