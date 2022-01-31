THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Sells £8,519,178.03 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Matthew Moulding sold 6,926,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £8,519,178.03 ($11,493,764.21).

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. THG Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.30 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 758 ($10.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.64. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

Get THG alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 440 ($5.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 543 ($7.33).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.