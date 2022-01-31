The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,470 ($33.32) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 1,750 ($23.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.25) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,240 ($30.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.71) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,010.63 ($27.13).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,719.50 ($23.20) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,735.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,737.38. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,108 ($28.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -350.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

