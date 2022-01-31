The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.96.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 412,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $257.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

