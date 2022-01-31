The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Shares of TWN stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $2.9227 dividend. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.