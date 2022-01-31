The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.06 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $42,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $130.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

