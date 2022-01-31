The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $37.69 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allstate were worth $37,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of ALL opened at $120.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

