The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repligen were worth $43,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $189.99 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

