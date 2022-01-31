The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,170 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

