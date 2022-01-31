The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

