The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of LSTR opened at $155.92 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

