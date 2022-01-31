The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €84.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.60 ($101.82).

FRA HEN3 opened at €69.80 ($79.32) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

