The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

