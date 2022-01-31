The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

BX stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

