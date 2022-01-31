The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.
BX stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
