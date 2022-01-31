The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKGFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.17) to GBX 4,700 ($63.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.85) to GBX 5,450 ($73.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,075.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFF stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.