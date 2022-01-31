TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.28.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.