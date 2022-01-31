TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.17. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

