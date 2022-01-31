Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. Textron posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. Textron has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Textron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Textron by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Textron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Textron by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.