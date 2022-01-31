Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Marine Products accounts for 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Marine Products worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,216. The stock has a market cap of $414.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.