Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astronics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Astronics by 3,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ATRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $372.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.95. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

