Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE KKR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.96. 45,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

