Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 3.53% of Communications Systems worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.96. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. Communications Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

