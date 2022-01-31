Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avid Technology worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

