Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $660.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Cowen from $625.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $893.24. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,753,947. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

