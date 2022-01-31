Tesla, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

TSLA stock opened at $846.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $893.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,244,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,753,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

