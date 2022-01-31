Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Craig Hallum currently has $138.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.