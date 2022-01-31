Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $204,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 542.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

