Tenable (TENB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TENB opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.