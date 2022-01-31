Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.