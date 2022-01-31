Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $990.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

