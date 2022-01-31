TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 791.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 28.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

