TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 293,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,247,350 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

