Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 846.14 ($11.42).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 700 ($9.44) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($11.74). The company has a market capitalization of £920.31 million and a P/E ratio of 41.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 731.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,450.46). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,428.29).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

