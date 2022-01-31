Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 846.14 ($11.42).
Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 700 ($9.44) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($11.74). The company has a market capitalization of £920.31 million and a P/E ratio of 41.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 731.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
