Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $329,000 Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $48.75 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

